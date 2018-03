March 27 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp:

* E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP SAYS CEO KARL ROESSNER'S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $5.8 MILLION VERSUS $4.6 MILLION IN FY 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2unYJex) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)