August 10, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-E*Trade Financial reports monthly activity for July 2017

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - E*Trade Financial Corp

* E*Trade Financial Corporation reports monthly activity for july 2017

* Daily average revenue trades (DARTS) for July were 208,156, a three percent decrease from June​

* Net new brokerage assets were $0.1 billion in month​

* Customer margin balances decreased $0.1 billion, ending July at $8.1 billion​

* Added 29,287 gross new brokerage accounts in July & ended month with about 3.6 million brokerage accounts, down 3,007 from June​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

