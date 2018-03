March 29 (Reuters) - Etsy Inc:

* ETSY ANNOUNCES GARY BRIGGS JOINING BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ETSY INC - BOARD APPOINTED GARY BRIGGS, VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR FACEBOOK, TO CO’S BOARD, EFFECTIVE APRIL 5

* ETSY INC - BRIGGS'S APPOINTMENT, ALONG WITH APPOINTMENT OF OTHER NEW BOARD MEMBER EDITH COOPER, CO'S BOARD EXPANDED TO 8 MEMBERS