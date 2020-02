BRIEF-Etteplan And Lago Kapital Sign Market Making Agreement

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Etteplan Oyj:

* LIQUIDITY PROVIDING AGREEMENT FOR ETTEPLAN OYJ’S SHARE FROM LAGO KAPITAL LTD

* ETTEPLAN OYJ AND LAGO KAPITAL LTD HAVE SIGNED A MARKET MAKING AGREEMENT IN COMPLIANCE WITH LIQUIDITY PROVIDING (LP) REQUIREMENTS ISSUED BY NASDAQ HELSINKI

* ACCORDING TO AGREEMENT, LAGO KAPITAL LTD WILL PROVIDE ETTEPLAN’S SHARE (ETTE, FI0009008650) WITH BIDS AND OFFERS SO THAT MAXIMUM SPREAD IS 4 PER CENT, CALCULATED FROM BID QUOTATION

* AGREEMENT AND LIQUIDITY PROVIDING IN ACCORDANCE WITH AGREEMENT WILL COMMENCE ON FEBRUARY 17, 2020

* LAGO KAPITAL LTD UNDERTAKES TO SUBMIT BIDS AND OFFERS FOR SHARE OF ETTEPLAN OYJ ON TRADING SYSTEM MAINTAINED BY NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD ON EACH TRADING DAY FOR AT LEAST 85 PER CENT OF TIME OF CONTINUOUS TRADING

* MARKET MAKING AGREEMENT AIMS AT INCREASING SHARE'S LIQUIDITY AND DECREASING SHARE PRICE VOLATILITY THUS FACILITATING TRADING FOR ESPECIALLY PRIVATE INVESTORS