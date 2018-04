April 13 (Reuters) - OHA Investment Corp:

* ETUDE CAPITAL LLC SAYS ENTERED INTO A LETTER AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 11 WITH OHA INVESTMENT CORP - SEC FILING

* ETUDE CAPITAL SAYS REQUESTED CERTAIN NON-PUBLIC INFORMATION FROM OHA INVESTMENT IN CONNECTION WITH CONSIDERATION OF POSSIBLE NEGOTIATED TRANSACTION Source text: (bit.ly/2GVZOQI) Further company coverage: