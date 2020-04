BRIEF-EU approves 5 bln euro French loan guarantee to Renault

April 29 (Reuters) -

* RENAULT - THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS IT HAS APPROVED A FRENCH AID MEASURE CONSISTING OF A €5 BILLION LOAN GUARANTEE TO THE RENAULT GROUP TO MITIGATE THE ECONOMIC IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* RENAULT - EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS THAT DESPITE SIGNIFICANT PROPOSED COST SAVING MEASURES AND 90% OF ITS STAFF BEING PLACED IN PART-TIME UNEMPLOYMENT, THE CURRENT CRISIS WILL STILL LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT DETERIORATION IN RENAULT’S WORKING CAPITAL AND CASH

* RENAULT - EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS THAT RENAULT REQUIRES THE STATE-BACKED GUARANTEE TO ENSURE ACCESS TO VITAL LIQUIDITY FROM FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO FACE THIS DIFFICULT PERIOD, BEFORE AN EXPECTED RECOVERY IN SALES ONCE THE RESTRICTIONS ARE FULLY LIFTED