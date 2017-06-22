BRIEF-EU clears Ineos purchase of DONG Energy's oil and gas unit

June 22 (Reuters) - Dong Energy A/S

* The EU Commission clears acquisition of DONG E&P by Ineos

* The Danish utility and offshore wind farm operator agreed in May to sell its oil and gas business to petrochemicals firm Ineos for $1.3 billion

* "The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns given that the companies' activities overlap to a limited extent and that a number of alternative suppliers would remain in the market after the merge," said the commission in a statement on Thursday Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Simon Johnson)