FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-EU clears Ineos purchase of DONG Energy's oil and gas unit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
June 22, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-EU clears Ineos purchase of DONG Energy's oil and gas unit

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Dong Energy A/S

* The EU Commission clears acquisition of DONG E&P by Ineos

* The Danish utility and offshore wind farm operator agreed in May to sell its oil and gas business to petrochemicals firm Ineos for $1.3 billion

* "The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns given that the companies' activities overlap to a limited extent and that a number of alternative suppliers would remain in the market after the merge," said the commission in a statement on Thursday Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Simon Johnson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.