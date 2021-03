March 23 (Reuters) - EU Drug Regulator Chief:

* EU DRUG REGULATOR CHIEF COOKE SAYS ASTRAZENECA HAS PROMISED TO PROVIDE US WITH U.S. TRIAL DATA AND WE WILL ADJUST OUR ASSESSMENT IF NEEDED

* EU DRUG REGULATOR CHIEF COOKE SAYS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH COMPANY REPRESENTING SINOPHARM COVID-19 VACCINE