June 17 (Reuters) -

* EU DRUG REGULATOR EXEC SAYS IT WILL CONSIDER WHETHER IT CAN MAKE RECOMMENDATION ON MIXING AND MATCHING VACCINES AFTER MORE DATA

* EU DRUG REGULATOR SAYS DATA ON MIXING AND MATCHING VACCINES IS STILL LIMITED

* EU DRUG REGULATOR HAS RECEIVED 10 POSSIBLE CASES OF THROMBOSIS WITH THROMBOCYTOPENIA SYNDROME (TTS) OUT OF 6 MILLION PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN VACCINATED - EXEC