BRIEF-EU Drug Regulator Posts Human Medicines Committee Recommendations For June

June 25 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency (EMA):

* EMA SAYS STARTED A REVIEW OF STRESAM (ETIFOXINE), A MEDICINE AUTHORISED IN SOME EU COUNTRIES FOR TREATMENT OF ANXIETY DISORDERS.

* EMA- CHMP RECOMMENDS GRANTING CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR MINJUVI TO TREAT ADULT PATIENTS WITH REFRACTORY DIFFUSE LARGE B-CELL LYMPHOMA

* EMA- ADOPTED POSITIVE OPINION FOR VOXZOGO FOR TREATMENT OF ACHONDROPLASIA IN PATIENTS 2 YEARS OF AGE & ABOVE WHOSE EPIPHYSES ARE NOT CLOSED

* EMA - RECOMMENDED GRANTING CONDITIONAL MARKETING AUTHORISATION FOR ABECMAFOR TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED & REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA

* EMA- EVRENZO (ROXADUSTAT) WAS GRANTED A POSITIVE OPINION FOR THE TREATMENT OF ANAEMIA SYMPTOMS IN PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE