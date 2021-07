July 20 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA: EMA STARTS ROLLING REVIEW OF COVID-19 VACCINE VIDPREVTYN: 20/07/2021

* EMA SAYS EMA'S HUMAN MEDICINES COMMITTEE (CHMP) HAS STARTED A ROLLING REVIEW OF VIDPREVTYN, A COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPED BY SANOFI PASTEUR.