Nov 12 (Reuters) - European Union:

* EUROPEAN UNION INCREASES ITS CONTRIBUTION TO COVAX TO EUR 500 MILLION TO SECURE COVID-19 VACCINES FOR LOW AND MIDDLE-INCOME COUNTRIES

* EU - TO CONTRIBUTE ADDITIONAL EUR 100 MILLION IN GRANT FUNDING TO SUPPORT COVAX FACILITY TO SECURE ACCESS TO FUTURE COVID-19 VACCINE IN LOW, MIDDLE-INCOME COUNTRIES Source text: (bit.ly/38A1oUZ) Further company coverage: