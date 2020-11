Nov 11 (Reuters) -

* EU MAY NEED TO EXTEND SUSPENSION OF BUDGET RULES, COMMISSIONER SAYS - FT

* EU’S GENTILONI SAYS IDEA OF A V-SHAPED RECOVERY IS AN ILLUSION AND HE NEVER BELIEVED IN IT - FT

* EU'S GENTILONI SAYS ECONOMIC RECOVERY HAS BEEN INTERRUPTED, AND "WE WILL ENTER NEXT YEAR AT A VERY, VERY LOW LEVEL OF ACTIVITY" - FT INTERVIEW Source text: on.ft.com/2GVXkTK