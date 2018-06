BRIEF-EU Medicines Agency Announces Recommendations For May 2018

June 1 (Reuters) - EU Medicines Agency:

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MAY 2018

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS’ DRUG FOR TRANSTHYRETIN AMYLOIDOSIS INOTERSEN

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN, NOVARTIS MIGRAINE DRUG ERENUMAB

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS CHMP RECOMMENDED RESTRICTING USE OF KEYTRUDA AND TECENTRIQ AS FIRST LINE-TREATMENTS FOR UROTHELIAL CANCER

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS CHMP RECOMMENDED SEVERAL MEASURES TO MINIMISE RISK OF RARE BUT SERIOUS LIVER INJURY WITH ESMYA Source text ID: (bit.ly/2LO4dE5) Further company coverage: