Jan 26 (Reuters) - EU Medicines Agency:

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR JANUARY 2018‍​

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF GLAXOSMITHKLINE‘S SHINGLES DRUG SHINGRIX‍​

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF MERCK & CO AND PFIZER INC DIABETES DRUG STEGLATRO

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF ROCHE HOLDING'S HAEMOPHILIA DRUG HEMLIBRA‍​