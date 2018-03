March 23 (Reuters) - EU Medicines Agency:

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER

* EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF SANDOZ'S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, CROHN'S DISEASE, ULCERATIVE COLITIS, ETC.