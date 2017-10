Sept 15 (Reuters) - EU Medicines Agency:

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Boehringer Ingelheim International’s Cyltezo (Adalimumab) drug for treatment of multiple diseases including rheumatoid arthritis

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Samsung Bioepis UK Ltd (SBUK) trastuzumab drug for treatment of breast cancer and metastatic gastric cancer‍​ Source text ID: (bit.ly/2vYqmaD)