May 15 (Reuters) - European Commission, Airbus statements on WTO subsidy ruling:

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WTO FOUND MOST SUPPORT FOR AIRBUS EXPIRED IN 2011

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES

* AIRBUS CALLS FOR NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT TO WTO AIRCRAFT SUBSIDY ROW