BRIEF-EU takes "precautionary approach" on City of London access, says EU official

Oct 2 (Reuters) -

* EU FINANCIAL SERVICES COMMISSIONER DESIGNATE MAIRED MCGUINNESS SAYS EU DOES NOT HAVE NECESSARY KNOWLEDGE FOR NOW TO DECIDE ON CITY OF LONDON ACCESS

* EU’S MCGUINNESS SAYS EU IS TRYING TO OBTAIN FROM BRITAIN IT’S VISION FOR A POST-BREXIT FINANCIAL SECTOR

* EU’S MCGUINNESS SAYS HAS NO CRYSTAL BALL TO SAY IF BRITAIN WILL DIVERGE A LITTLE OR SIGNIFICANTLY FROM EU RULES FROM JANUARY

* EU'S MCGUINNESS SAYS NEED TO TAKE A "PRECAUTIONARY APPROACH" WHEN IT COMES TO RELYING ON CITY OF LONDON FROM JANUARY (Reporting By Huw Jones)