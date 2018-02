Feb 9 (Reuters) - EULER HERMES GROUP SA:

* REG-EULER HERMES 2017 FULL YEAR RESULTS: STABLE ORDINARY OPERATING INCOME, +10% NET RESULT

* YTD REVENUES AT 2,567 MILLION, UP 0.4% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES AND SCOPE

* FOR 2017 SOLID SOLVENCY RATIO AT 166%‍​

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR ‍​359.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 373.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME AT EUR 315.4 MILLION, UP 10%.

* REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO PICK UP IN 2018 ‍​

* FIRST GAINS FROM JOINT INITIATIVES WILL MATERIALIZE IN 2018‍​

* 2017 NET COMBINED RATIO AT 80.5%

* MANAGEMENT BOARD WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF €4.85 PER SHARE.