March 24 (Reuters) - Eumundi Group Ltd:

* DIRECTORS HAVE DETERMINED TO DEFER DIRECTOR’S FEES UNTIL SUCH TIME AS NORMAL OPERATIONS ARE ABLE TO RESUME

* IMPACT OF COVID19 ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF CO’S HOTEL AND SHOPPING CENTRE OPERATIONS CANNOT BE DETERMINED WITH CERTAINTY AT THIS TIME

* ALL EMPLOYEES, OTHER THAN LIMITED STAFF REQUIRED TO SUPPORT REMAINING OPERATIONS, HAVE BEEN STOOD DOWN INDEFINITELY