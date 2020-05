May 5 (Reuters) - EURASIA GROUPE SA:

* DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IT IS STILL TOO EARLY TO ACCURATELY ESTIMATE SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL IMPLICATIONS OF THE CURRENT HEALTH CRISIS

* ON COVID-19: BENEFITS FROM SOLID AND UNDENIABLE ASSETS TO GET THROUGH THIS DIFFICULT PERIOD