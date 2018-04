April 27 (Reuters) - EURAZEO SE:

* FREE ATTRIBUTION OF 1 NEW SHARE FOR 20 OLD SHARES

* CREATION OF 3,715,756 NEW FREE SHARES ALLOCATED TO SHAREHOLDERS ON BASIS OF ONE NEW SHARE FOR 20 OLD SHARES

* OPERATION WILL BEGIN ON MAY 4, 2018

* ALL SHARES ACQUIRED BEFORE MAY 2, 2018 WILL BENEFIT FROM GRANT Source text: bit.ly/2I2G7nt Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)