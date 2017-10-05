FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eurazeo completes sale of Elis shares at 22.01 euros/share
October 5, 2017 / 6:00 AM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Eurazeo completes sale of Elis shares at 22.01 euros/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Eurazeo/Elis:

* Eurazeo successfully completes sale of part of its Elis shares

* Sold stake at price of 22.01 euros/share, for total consideration of 220 million euros ($258.61 million)

* Elis shares closed at 22.38 euros on Oct 4

* Disposal represented 4.56% of Elis’ share capital and 4.36% of Elis’ voting rights

* Transaction generated net proceeds for Eurazeo of around €162 million

* Eurazeo says it realized a multiple of about 2.3x its investment

* Eurazeo will hold around 5.7 pct of Elis’ share capital following stake sale

* Elis completed 2.2 billion pound ($2.91 billion) takeover of Berendsen last month

* BNP Paribas acted as bookrunner in connection with the placement. Rothschild acted as financial advisor to Eurazeo

($1 = 0.8507 euros)

$1 = 0.7552 pounds

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
