BRIEF-Eurazeo FY Adjusted EBITDA Up At 689.5 Million Euros

March 12 (Reuters) - EURAZEO SE:

* EURAZEO FY GROUP’S ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT INCREASED BY 16% IN 2019 TO €18.8 BILLION

* IN 2019, THE GROUP’S PORTFOLIO COMPANIES REPORTED ECONOMIC REVENUE OF €6,064 MILLION, I.E. +8.8% GROWTH AT CONSTANT EURAZEO SCOPE

* ADJUSTED FY EBITDA OF FULLY-CONSOLIDATED COMPANIES IN 2019 INCREASED BY +10.2% TO €689.5 MILLION

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, NAV PER SHARE TOTALED €80.3, UP +10.5%, INCLUDING THE 2019 DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION, COMPARED TO END 2018 (+8.9% EXCLUDING THE DIVIDEND)

* PROPOSAL TO RAISE THE UNIT DIVIDEND BY 20% TO €1.50 PER SHARE

* AS A SIGN OF CONFIDENCE IN THE FUTURE, WE WILL INCREASE THE DIVIDEND PER SHARE BY A SUBSTANTIAL 20%

* EURAZEO SAYS €533 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019, NO DEBT AT EURAZEO SE LEVEL

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE REVENUE, PROFITABILITY AND CASH POSITION OF THESE COMPANIES MAY BE IMPACTED, EVEN THOUGH, AT THE MOMENT, THE IMPACTS ON THE PORTFOLIO AS A WHOLE ARE LIMITED

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP HAS TAKEN THE NECESSARY MEASURES TO ENSURE THE PROTECTION OF ITS COLLABORATORS AND THE CONTINUITY OF IS ACTIVITY

* GROUP IS WELL EQUIPPED TO DEAL WITH THE ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTIES LINKED TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK AND SEIZE POTENTIAL OPPORTUNITIES THAT MAY ARISE

* EURAZEO SAYS FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY OF €123 MILLION Source text: bit.ly/38OQuHD Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)