Jan 17 (Reuters) - EURAZEO:

* EURAZEO PATRIMOINE ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF C2S GROUP

* ACQUISITION OF C2S GROUP FROM BRIDGEPOINT

* INVESTMENT COMPANY WILL INVEST C. €100 MILLION TO BECOME THE GROUP’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER

* TRANSACTION SHOULD BE COMPLETED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018.