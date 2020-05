BRIEF-Eurazeo Q1 Economic Revenue Down 4.5% At EUR 1.32 Bln

May 19 (Reuters) - EURAZEO SE:

* Q1 ECONOMIC REVENUE EUR 1.32 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.38 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM): €18.8 BILLION AS OF END-MARCH

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF €746 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, INCLUDING €400 MILLION DRAWN ON THE €1.5 BILLION SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY

* NET ASSET VALUE (NAV): €6.2 BILLION, OR €78.4 PER SHARE AS OF END-MARCH

* EURAGROUP INVESTED €455 MILLION IN 74 DEALS IN Q1 2020, INCLUDING BALANCE SHEET SHARE OF €147 MILLION

* GROUP PERFORMED DIVESTMENTS TOTALING €220 MILLION IN Q1 THROUGH 59 DEALS, INCLUDIng A BALANCE SHEET SHARE OF €57 MILLION

* LIMITED IMPACT OF COVID-19 IN Q1 2020