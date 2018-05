May 3 (Reuters) - EURAZEO SE:

* Q1 2018: REVENUE GROWTH OF +12%

* Q1: +5.5% INCREASE IN TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT TO NEARLY €16.3 BILLION

* UNDERTAKES TO INVEST €375 MILLION IN FUTURE IDINVEST FUNDS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS

* IN Q1 POSTED ECONOMIC REVENUE GROWTH OF €1,418 MILLION Source text : bit.ly/2rf2VJE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)