BRIEF-Eurazeo Says To Sell Entire Stake In Accor SA

March 6 (Reuters) - Accor SA:

* EURAZEO - ANNOUNCES ITS INTENT TO SELL, THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY LH 19, ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN ACCOR OF 12,185,303 SHARES REPRESENTING 4.20% OF ACCOR’S SHARE CAPITAL

* EURAZEO - SALE BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOK BUILDING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* EURAZEO - PLACEMENT STARTS IMMEDIATELY AND WILL BE MANAGED BY GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL ACTING AS BOOKRUNNER

* EURAZEO - FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF THE PLACEMENT, EURAZEO WILL CEASE TO HOLD ANY SHARES IN ACCOR EITHER DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY