BRIEF-Eurazeo Sees Delays In 2020 Divestitures

April 27 (Reuters) - EURAZEO SE:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PLANNED DIVESTITURES IN 2020 WILL LIKELY BE DELAYED TO BENEFIT FROM MORE FAVORABLE MARKET CONDITIONS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PERFORMANCE FEES AND CAPITAL GAINS MIGHT BE LIMITED IN 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXTERNAL MANAGEMENT FEES FROM ASSET MANAGEMENT ACTIVITY WILL AGAIN DEMONSTRATE RESILIENCE IN 2020

* THE GROUP RAISED OVER €250 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER (COMPARED TO AROUND €150 MILLION IN Q1 2019, EXCLUDING EURAZEO CAPITAL IV FUNDRAISING)