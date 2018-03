March 16 (Reuters) - EURAZEO:

* IM SQUARE SECURES SIGNIFICANT FINANCING SUPPORT FROM EURAZEO AND LAUNCHES ITS US DISTRIBUTION PLATFORM ‍​

* IM SQUARE ANNOUNCES ITS RENEWED OBJECTIVE TO INVEST WITH CURRENT AND FUTURE SHAREHOLDERS OVER $500 MILLION WITHIN 2 TO 4 YRS‍​

* IM SQUARE ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH IM GLOBAL PARTNER US, ITS NEW AMERICAN DISTRIBUTION PLATFORM Source text : bit.ly/2HzNn95 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)