Nov 2 (Reuters) - Eureka Group Holdings Ltd

* ‍Eureka’s expected EBITDA for year ending 30 June 2018 is between range of $9.5M to $11.5M​

* ‍“Second half of financial year is expected to be stronger than first half”​

* ‍Actively progressing capital recycling of selected assets, identified between $20-30 million of potential assets involved in process​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: