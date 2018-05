May 9 (Reuters) - Euro Ressources SA:

* EURO RESSOURCES REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE EUR 0.063

* ROSEBEL ROYALTY PRODUCTION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE BETWEEN 311,000 OUNCES AND 326,000 OUNCES IN 2018

* EURO RESSOURCES - IN 2018, ROSEBEL ROYALTY IS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE REVENUES TO COMPANY OF BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY EUR 23.7 MILLION AND EUR 24.9 MILLION