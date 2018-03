BRIEF-Euro Tech Holdings To Sell Stake In Zhejiang Jiahuan Electronics Co

March 28 (Reuters) - Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd :

* EURO TECH HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS STAKE IN ZHEJIANG JIAHUAN ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

* EURO TECH HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD - ‍SIGNED EQUITY TRANSFER DEAL TO SELL 20% EQUITY STAKE OF ZHEJIANG JIAHUAN ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.​

* EURO TECH HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD - ‍TO SELL STAKE OF JIA HUAN TO INDIVIDUAL, WHO IS WIFE OF HOLDER OF REMAINING 80% EQUITY STAKE OF JIA HUAN

* EURO TECH HOLDINGS COMPANY LTD - DEAL FOR A PURCHASE PRICE OF RMB$31.3 MILLION​

* EURO TECH HOLDINGS COMPANY - ‍DECISION TO ENTER INTO DEAL BASED UPON INTENTION OF JIA HUAN'S MAJOR SHAREHOLDER TO DIVERSIFY BUSINESS INTO NEW AREAS​