June 9 (Reuters) - EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC SA:

* EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC: CNR VALIDATION OF TWO COVID-19 SEROLOGY TESTS

* 26 MILLION EUROS IN SALES LINKED TO COVID-19 AS OF MAY 31, 2020

* AS OF MAY 31, 2020, CO RECORDED CUMULATIVE SALES OF MORE THAN 26 MILLION EUROS, SOLELY ON PRODUCTS RELATED TO COVID-19, WITH GROSS MARGIN PROGRESSING COMPARED TO ITS AVERAGE VALUE IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)