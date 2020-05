May 11 (Reuters) - EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC SA:

* REG-EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC: EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC’S PROPRIETARY PCR TEST CONFIRMED AS PART OF THE FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

* THE CURRENT PRODUCTION CAPACITY IS 100,000 TESTS PER DAY

* TEST FOR DETECTION OF GENOME OF VIRUS RESPONSIBLE FOR COVID-19 DISEASE, IS UNDER LICENSE FROM THE INSTITUT PASTEUR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)