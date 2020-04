BRIEF-Eurobio Scientific FY EBITDA Up At 7.0 Million Euros

April 14 (Reuters) - EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 59.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 50.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 7.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 3.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 2.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HAS SO FAR RECORDED TOTAL ORDER AMOUNT OF AROUND EUR 14 MILLION FOR ALL TESTS AND EQUIPMENT RELATED TO COVID-19

* COMPANY ANTICIPATES SLOWDOWN IN ITS ACTIVITY WITH REDUCTION IN TURNOVER TO LEVELS SIMILAR TO THOSE USUALLY OBSERVED DURING HOLIDAY PERIODS

* TOTAL NET CASH OF EUR 7.6 MILLION AT 31, DEC. 2019

* TO DATE, INCREASED ACTIVITY LINKED TO COVID-19 HAS MORE THAN COMPENSATED FOR THIS SLOWDOWN: COMPANY NOW EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN ITS TURNOVER IN FY 2020