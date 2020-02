BRIEF-Eurobio Scientific Launches ALLPLEX CORONAVIRUS With Seegene

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Eurobio Scientific SA:

* A FIRST TEST FROM THE PARTNER SEEGENE IS ALREADY MARKETED FOR RESEARCH LABORATORIES

* EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC INTEGRATES CORONAVIRUS TESTS IN ITS RANGE OF MOLECULAR BIOLOGY

* A PROPRIETARY KIT IS UNDER DEVELOPMENT

* THIS KIT WILL BE AVAILABLE IN A FEW WEEKS AND WILL ENRICH EXISTING EUROBIOPLEX RANGE

* THIS TEST, COMPLEMENTARY TO THE SEEGENE, COULD BE DISTRIBUTED TO LABORATORIES WORLDWIDE

* PENDING CE MARKING, ALLPLEX ™ CORONAVIRUS IS CURRENTLY RUO TEST (RESEARCH USE ONLY, NOT YET CE MARKED), JUST LIKE ALL THE TESTS CURRENTLY OFFERED BY OTHER MANUFACTURERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)