March 12 (Reuters) - EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC SA:

* EUROBIO SCIENTIFIC SECURES 11 MILLION EUROS OF FINANCING FROM ITS BANKING POOL

* AMORTIZABLE LOANS HAVE A MATURITY OF 6 YEARS AND BEAR BETWEEN 1.3% AND 1.9% INTEREST

* AROUND HALF OF THE €11 MILLION WILL BE DRAWN DOWN FROM MARCH