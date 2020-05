May 15 (Reuters) - EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LTD:

* ADJUSTED NAV OF €12.5 MILLION, OR €6.78 PER SHARE, DOWN €1.54 PER SHARE VERSUS €8.32 PER SHARE AT 31 DEC 2019

* CASH RECEIVED IN Q1 AND CASH SET ASIDE FOR RESERVES, LEAVES COMPANY IN STRONG POSITION TO WEATHER COVID-19 UNCERTAINTY