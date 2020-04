BRIEF-Eurocell Announces Placing To Raise Up To 17.6 Mln Stg Through Issue Of Up To 10 Mln New Shares

April 1 (Reuters) - Eurocell PLC:

* PLACING TO RAISE UP TO £17.6 MILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF UP TO 10,031,040 NEW SHARES OF 0.1 PENCE EACH AT A PRICE OF 175 PENCE PER SHARE

* PLACING SHARES TO SOME EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS AND INSTITUTIONAL AND OTHER INVESTORS, INCLUDING DIRECTORS OF COMPANY

* PROCEEDS OF PLACING INTENDED TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL LIQUIDITY HEADROOM DURING PERIOD OF UNCERTAINTY RELATING TO COVID-19, FUND INVESTMENT

* TRADING PERFORMANCE IN 11 WEEKS TO 20 MARCH 2020 WAS IN LINE WITH COMPANY’S EXPECTATIONS

* NO IMPACT ON TRADING FROM COVID-19 BEFORE TEMPORARILY CLOSED MANUFACTURING PLANTS, BRANCH NETWORK, DISTRIBUTION, RECYCLING OPERATIONS