July 8 (Reuters) - Eurocell PLC:

* EUROCELL PLC - COVID-19 AND TRADING UPDATE

* EUROCELL PLC - BY END OF JUNE, OUR EXTRUSION OPERATION WAS RUNNING AT JUNE 2019 LEVELS

* EUROCELL PLC - GROUP SALES FOR 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020 WERE £94 MILLION, OR 31% BELOW H1 2019