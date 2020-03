BRIEF-Eurocell Says It Will Be Temporarily Closing Manufacturing Plants, Recycling Operations

March 24 (Reuters) - Eurocell PLC:

* EUROCELL PLC - THERE HAS BEEN NO DISCERNIBLE IMPACT ON OUR TRADING SO FAR FROM COVID-19

* EUROCELL PLC - PERFORMANCE FOR 11 WEEKS TO 20 MARCH 2020 HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS

* EUROCELL PLC - WE WILL BE TEMPORARILY CLOSING OUR MANUFACTURING PLANTS, BRANCH NETWORK, DISTRIBUTION AND RECYCLING OPERATIONS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* EUROCELL PLC - DECISION TO CANCEL FINAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 6.4P PER ORDINARY SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: