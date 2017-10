Oct 16 (Reuters) - EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES NV:

* EUROCOMMERCIAL IN NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE PREMIER BRUSSELS’ SHOPPING CENTRE

* OVERALL GROSS INVESTMENT AMOUNT INCLUDING REGISTRATION TAX WILL BE AROUND EUR 468 MLN‍​

* OVERALL GROSS INVESTMENT AMOUNT WILL GIVE AN INITIAL YIELD OF JUST UNDER 4%

* EXPECTS SIGNING OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT BY THE END OF NOVEMBER

* EXPECTS SIGNING OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT BY THE END OF NOVEMBER

* COMPLETION AND PAYMENT EXPECTED IN Q1 OF 2018