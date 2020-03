BRIEF-Eurocommercial Properties Postpones New Div. Policy To Next FY

March 16 (Reuters) - EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES NV :

* EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON OUR SHOPPING CENTRES & DIVIDEND POLICY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IMPACTING OUR ABILITY TO COLLECT RENTS ON TIME OR IN FULL BUT DOES NOT WAIVE ANY CONTRACTUAL RENT OR LEASE OBLIGATIONS FROM OUR TENANTS

* IT IS WORTH HIGHLIGHTING THAT ON AVERAGE PAYMENT OF RENTS AND SERVICE CHARGES ACCOUNT FOR LESS THAN TEN PERCENT OF OUR TENANTS TURNOVER

* HAS DECIDED TO TAKE A PRUDENT APPROACH AND DELAY THE IMPLEMENTATION OF ITS NEW DIVIDEND POLICY TO THE NEXT FINANCIAL YEAR

* COMPANY WILL THEREFORE ONLY PAY ONE DIVIDEND FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)