July 3 (Reuters) - EUROCONSULTANTS SA:

* DECIDES ON PRICE OF EUR 0.30 FOR EACH OF 2.874 .408 NEW COMMON REGISTERED SHARES TO BE ISSUED FOR THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE BY EUR 0.9 MILLION

* THROUGH PAYMENT OF CASH AND PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS IN FAVOR OF OLD SHAREHOLDERS WITH A RATIO OF 1 NEW SHARE FOR EVERY 3 OLD

* THE CERTIFICATION OF THE PAYMENT WAS DECIDED WITHIN ONE MONTH FROM THE EXPIRATION OF THE PAYMENT DEADLINE Source text: bit.ly/2uhOHaH Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)