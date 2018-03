BRIEF-Eurocontrol Announces Management Changes

March 15 (Reuters) - Eurocontrol Technics Group Inc:

* EUROCONTROL ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGES AND INITIATES STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS

* ANNOUNCES PAUL WOOD AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF CO, FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF BRUCE ROWLANDS​

* ‍APPOINTS DENNIS LOGAN, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, AS CHAIRMAN​

* ‍ BRUCE ROWLANDS WILL REMAIN ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS​

* EUROCONTROL TECHNICS GROUP -‍BOARD DETERMINED TO INITIATE FORMAL PROCESS TO EXPLORE BROAD RANGE OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE TO CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: