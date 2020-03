BRIEF-Euroeyes International Eye Clinic Updates On Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak On Business

March 19 (Reuters) - Euroeyes International Eye Clinic Ltd :

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 (COVID-19) OUTBREAK ON BUSINESS

* GROUP’S BUSINESS IN EUROPE HAS NOT BEEN MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK SO FAR

* AS OF 19 MARCH, ALL OF GROUP’S CLINICS IN PRC HAVE RESUMED OPERATIONS

* CONSTRUCTION OF GROUP’S CLINICS IN CHONGQING & FUZHOU IS CURRENTLY PROGRESSING AS SCHEDULED

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK IS EXPECTED TO HAVE SOME IMPACT ON GROUP’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* EXPECTED SOME IMPACT ON GROUP’S OPERATIONS, STILL PREMATURE TO ASSESS OR ESTIMATE OVERALL IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS

* IN VIEW OF GROWING CASES OF COVID-19 IN EUROPE, BELIEVE THAT IT MAY HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON GROUP’S OPERATIONS IN EUROPE

* GROUP’S BUSINESS IN PRC IS BEING OPERATED IN AN ORDERLY MANNER

* CONSTRUCTION OF GROUP’S CLINICS IN CHONGQING, FUZHOU PROGRESSING WITH NO MAJOR ADVERSE IMPACT EXPECTED FOR NOW

* COVID- 19 OUTBREAK NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT ADVERSE IMPACT ON GROUP’S CONTINUITY OF ITS BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: