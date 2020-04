BRIEF-Euroeyes International Eye Clinic Updates On Impact Of COVID-19 On Ops

April 3 (Reuters) - Euroeyes International Eye Clinic Ltd :

* EUROEYES INTERNATIONAL EYE CLINIC- DECIDED TO LIMIT OPENING OF GROUP’S CLINICS IN MUNICH, STUTTGART, FRANKFURT & DÜSSELDORF TO 2 DAYS PER WEEK

* EUROEYES INTERNATIONAL EYE CLINIC - DIRECTORS DECIDED ON 23 MARCH TO SUSPEND OPERATIONS OF GROUP’S CLINICS IN DENMARK

* EUROEYES INTERNATIONAL EYE CLINIC- FROM 6 APRIL, SURGERIES DUE TO BE PERFORMED AT AFFECTED CLINICS WILL BE TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* EUROEYES INTERNATIONAL EYE CLINIC- AS AT APR 3, NONE OF GROUP'S MEDICAL STAFF AND NON-MEDICAL STAFF IN GERMANY, DENMARK & PRC DIAGNOSED WITH COVID-19