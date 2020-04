BRIEF-Eurofins Genomics: launches its “SARS-CoV-2 Full-length Genome Sequencing” service

April 16 (Reuters) - Eurofins Scientific SE:

* EUROFINS GENOMICS LAUNCHES “SARS-COV-2 FULL-LENGTH GENOME SEQUENCING” SERVICE TO SUPPORT RESEARCHERS GLOBALLY IN THEIR FIGHT AGAINST THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC AND OUTBREAK SOURCE TRACING

* SERVICE WILL BE NEW NEXT GENERATION SEQUENCING (NGS) SERVICE ENABLING END-TO-END SURVEILLANCE OF CORONAVIRUS GENOME SEQUENCE AND MUTATIONAL DRIFT.

* NEW SERVICE IS EUROFINS GENOMICS’ LATEST ADDITION TO A WHOLE PRODUCT PORTFOLIO AIMED AT SUPPORTING RESEARCHERS GLOBALLY IN THEIR FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 PANDEMIC Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)